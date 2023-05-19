The Lake Gaston 911 Community Task Force will offer free CPR & First Aid Workshops on June 15 and 22 at the Lake Gaston Community Center, located at 564 NC Hwy. 46, Gaston.
The workshops will allow participants to learn and practice skills in order to react to a medical emergency. This is not a certification course, and there is no testing.
The workshops will cover the following:
• Basic first aid for a variety of incidents
• Adult, child and infant CPR and relieving obstructed airway
• AED usage
The June 15 workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. Register by June 9.
The June 22 workshop will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Register by June 16.
To register, call or email Peggy at 252-308-9588 or pgbenton16@gmail.com.
