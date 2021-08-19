The workshop, Understanding Your Child’s IEP, Individualized Education Plan, held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Warren County Memorial Library, was designed to equip parents to become stronger partners in their children’s education, and inspire the community to become greater advocates for students with special needs.
The workshop was a collaborative effort by Warren County Cooperative Extension and The Living and Learning Youth Center. Tawanica Bullock, parent of a Warren County student, set the tone of the day by sharing her powerful and inspiring personal story, followed by the presenter, Dr. Patricia Brewer, associate professor of Education and Special Education coordinator at North Carolina Wesleyan College.
Each minute of the two-hour workshop was filled with much needed valuable information for parents and families seeking information on ways to better serve and advocate for students with special needs, their rights and the rights of parents and guardians. Topics of discussion were possible problems that parents with special needs children have that affect relationships with school and community-based services, effective practices and strategies on how to navigate the system, and exploring matters of advocacy.
Brewer began her presentation with a question to the participants, “What is a child’s cry?” Summarizing that a child’s cry is a call for help and that call can be demonstrated in many ways, such as a child not wanting to go to school, or acting out. Brewer was quoted as saying, “As parents, we want the best for our kids, but we need to be armed with knowledge as well.” Other highlights were how parents should know the members on their child’s IEP Team, and how to prepare for IEP meetings.
The organizers of the workshop were pleased with the outcome of the workshop and excited about having a role in informing and helping the community, as Crystal M. Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension director, stated, “Dr. Brewer’s presentation was informative, insightful and easy to understand! She shared tools to help equip parents on how to navigate success for their children.”
During the question and discussion period, it was decided by all that the workshop was extremely informative and beneficial. The parents present requested a second workshop to learn more and to become stronger advocates for their children. Smith provided backpacks filled with school supplies to each participant, and everyone present received a copy of a guide for parents, “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” by T. A. Jones, founder and executive director of The Living and Learning Youth Center.
For more information and resources for children, parents and families, visit https://warren.ces.ncsu.edu/ and www.livingandlearningyouthcenter.org.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
