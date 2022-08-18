The Warren County Board of Education is considering a draft strategic plan for the school system that will serve as a guide for the next 12-18 months. Superintendent Keith Sutton presented the draft plan during the board’s Aug. 9 regular meeting.
As described in the board agenda, the plan is designed to serve as a strategic work plan as the school system emerges from the pandemic and will guide district efforts and investments in the short term. At a later date, Warren County Schools will begin a strategic planning process that will involve a more collaborative and inclusive approach resulting in a more comprehensive, long-term plan.
Sutton said that community input and involvement will be important in the development of the comprehensive plan. However, he noted that establishing goals and strategies is vital as Warren County Schools enters the new school year and in building upon student growth over the past year.
Sutton described the 2021-22 school year as being significant because it represented the time when all students returned to the classroom following 18 months of virtual learning during the pandemic.
“Students and staff regained their footing, and got engaged and excited about learning,” he said.
Sutton told board members that there was significant growth in student achievement over the course of last year. He expressed optimism that if this level of growth continues, that Warren County Schools can achieve the goal established by the draft strategic plan: increase student proficiency scores 10 percent annually, to reach 80 percent by 2028.
The superintendent noted that in past years, the school system has achieved growth of 4-5 percent in one year. However, Sutton noted that more significant growth is possible.
“We can reach that goal, but it will take the whole district, ever single employee, every student, every parent, every stakeholder, the business community, the faith community,” he said. “If we can do this, we can turn this district around to have one of the best academic performances in the state.”
Sutton told board members that a true comprehensive strategic plan involves many months and requires not Warren County Schools, but also families, parents, the business community and the community as a whole, to work together to create a vision for the school district.
The draft strategic plan, on the other hand, identifies five areas “we feel we need to focus on immediately,” he added.
The draft plans identifies these five strategic investment areas as follows:
• Refine core instruction: Renew our focus on core content by building instructional leadership capacity in our schools.
Sutton described this area as focusing on the purpose of education and of Warren County Schools: teaching and learning.
“We want to make sure students are learning and teachers teaching; focus on the core courses, math, science, literacy, English and English/language arts instruction, making sure we build instructional capacity in our buildings, and making sure that we improve the leadership our principals are providing,” he said.
Sutton described principals and teachers working together to ensure that students receive the best education possible.
“(Principals) are our instructional leaders of their buildings, and with teachers executing that plan and having the capacity to do so, we are providing high quality instruction and learning in our buildings,” he said.
• Expand pathways to success: Provide students with meaningful learning opportunities and training experiences to prepare them for college or a career.
“We want to prepare students for whatever pathway they choose, whether it be college or a career, so that they are ready and have those opportunities,” Sutton said.
• Manage mental and emotional health: Improve our capacity to identify, assess, and respond to student mental, behavioral, and social-emotional needs.
“We know the toll that students, faculty and staff have experienced through the pandemic,” Sutton said.
He explained that a greater focus on managing mental and emotional health will allow the school system to make sure that it is improving its ability to identify, assess and respond to emotional trauma.
• Create conditions for employees to thrive: Make Warren County Schools a desirable and sustainable career path for current and future employees.
Sutton said that this area involves making Warren County Schools a destination where people want to come and work.
“Warren County is not a last stop, a dumping ground or a training ground, but is a place where you can come and grow a career, develop a career, and be successful and retire here, too,” he said.
• Build community trust and confidence: Develop, communicate, and implement an education strategy that incorporates the values and meets the unique needs of our community to naturally secure a strong student environment.
“We want the community to know and parents to know that this is a desirable place for families to educate their children,” Sutton said.
He described the idea of wanting parents to consider Warren County Schools as the first stop in choosing where they want their children to go to school.
“To do this, we have to build trust, to build and rebuild confidence,” Sutton said. “I understand that some of this has been lost, both over the pandemic and over the years prior to, but we are working hard to make sure that we regain that trust, regain that confidence, so that, ate the end of the day, we are offering students, families and the community a quality product, meaning a high quality education, and making sure we are developing students socially, academically and emotionally as well.”
Sutton said that these five strategic investment areas will guide the school system’s focus, work and investment over the next 12-18 months. He added that the allocation of resources, including money and time, must fit within the five areas listed.
Members of the board of education thanked Sutton and his administrative team for developing what they described as a roadmap for the upcoming months. Board members asked about feedback that will show how schools are progressing toward goals, that will keep the community informed about progress and will allow for community input.
Sutton indicated that Warren County Schools will work with each school within the district to ensure that everyone understands what will be involved for the school district to reach its proficiency goals and again described the investment areas as what the school system will need to focus on as it emerges from the pandemic.
Board members also noted their appreciation for the emphasis that everyone involved with Warren County Schools will need to work together in order to achieve the overall goal.
As part of describing the five investment areas for immediate focus, Sutton again noted that Warren County Schools is moving toward building a more comprehensive and collaborative plan in the future that will involve focus groups with parents, the community, businesses and other groups “to develop and craft a plan that the community can support and value.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.