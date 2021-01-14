Among those working to make a December food distribution and health awareness event at Warren County Middle School successful are, from the left, the Rev. Ebony Talley-Brame, local minister who also serves as chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Education; the Rev. Dr. Tony Cozart, moderator of the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association, local pastor and retired educator; Dr. Goldie S. Byrd, director of the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at the Wake Forest School of Medicine; Johnny Williams, Warren County sheriff; and Dr. Lamonte Williams, liaison for faith engagement and grassroots efforts with the Maya Angelou Center and local pastor.