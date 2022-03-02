We are all alarmed at the rate of inflation and expense increases faced by our readers and our businesses in our community. It has caused a huge strain on Main Street and at the kitchen table about how to best face paying more for what we need.
Unfortunately, like most businesses, and a little later than most, we at Womack Publishing are having to implement a .50 increase on single copy prices to $2.50 per issue as of March 9, 2022. We are also raising our annual subscription rates just $10 per year to $66.00 in county ($84.00 out of county) due to the rising cost of raw materials, especially newsprint and fuel.
We will be running a two-week special on our new subscription rates; please see our advertisement in today’s edition.
We would like to thank all of our readers and advertisers for their continued support.
