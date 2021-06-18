Warrenton Lions Club member David Gardner, left, receives the Melvin Jones Fellow award during the Lions Club’s regular meeting on June 8. Making the presentation was Lions Club President Jody Proctor. The Melvin Jones Fellow award was created in honor of Melvin Jones, who founded the Lions in 1917 and was the first secretary of what is now known as Lions International. The award is presented for dedicated humanitarian services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.