On July 18 and Aug. 1, the state announced its first lists of counties that were awarded GREAT grants to expand broadband infrastructure. Warren County was not on either list.
However, Warren County Manager Vincent Jones told the board of county commissioners during its Aug. 17 work session that he remains optimistic not only that Warren County will be announced as a grant recipient in the future, but also that there are other grant opportunities that will help efforts to expand broadband here.
The GREAT, or Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, grants are awarded by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office. A description of the GREAT grant program indicates that the grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state. These state-funded grants are available to private broadband service providers and are designed to connect these areas with broadband as quickly as possible.
In July, $23 million in GREAT grants were awarded to 12 counties: Alexander, Avery, Bertie, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Davidson, Gaston, Hyde, Lincoln, New Hanover and Stanly. Earlier this month, $30 million in grants were awarded to 11 additional counties: Anson, Cabarrus, Davie, Iredell, Madison, Polk, Rowan, Stokes, Transylvania, Union and Yadkin.
For Warren County, the process to expand broadband internet has covered several years, but efforts to secure funding sources were not successful.
Jones explained previously that the county’s overall plan has been to develop a backbone of fiber optic technology that would allow expansion across the county and would enable service to be provided via fiber or WiFi. The state specifies that counties can put broadband infrastructure in place, but must partner with a provider for the service itself.
By July 2020, a potential new path to broadband service emerged with Phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which offers federal communications subsidies for broadband enhancements. Charter/Spectrum was named the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund service provider for Warren County and most of North Carolina. The provider submitted a GREAT Grant application to the state on behalf of Warren County.
During the Aug. 17 work session, Jones told county commissioners that a meeting with the N.C. Department of Information Technology earlier this month gave an idea of why Warren County has not been on a GREAT grant award list yet, but also suggested that the county should not give up.
He said that the state received approximately 300 GREAT Grant applications. Of those, 200 were contested, meaning that more than one provider submitted an application on behalf of a particular county. Jones explained that the counties that have been awarded grants so far were among those with uncontested applications, meaning that only one provider submitted an application on behalf of the county.
Jones told commissioners he learned that three providers in addition to Charter/Spectrum submitted GREAT grant applications on behalf of Warren County. Last week, he indicated to the newspaper that these were Cloudwyze, Inc., Connect Holding II, LLC and Zitel, LLC.
Jones told commissioners that Warren County should not give up. He said that the state plans to make more announcements about GREAT Grant award recipients soon.
Jones added that there will be more opportunities to apply for state grants to assist with broadband expansion, including another chance for a GREAT Grant application next year. He also told commissioners that grant funding is available through the Completing Access to Broadband Program. A description of the CAB program indicates that it complements the GREAT Grant program to provide solutions to areas not serve by the GREAT Grant. State legislation specifies that projects applied for and not funded under the GREAT Grant can be considered for funding under the CAB Program.
Jones also said that there has been some question about whether Warren County should choose a broadband provider on its own. However, he said that if the county opts not to utilize state broadband-related programs and choose its own provider, it will lose eligibility for these state programs in the future.
Jones said the county has not given up on the GREAT Grant.
“Don’t be discouraged,” he said. “We expect good news soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.