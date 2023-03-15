John Bullock appeared before the Norlina Town Board during its March meeting to request a meeting with the town’s board of adjustments to present new plans for the former Norlina High School property and request the appropriate variance for change of use.
Bullock, a 1980 Norlina High School graduate, first appeared before the town board in 2019 as a representative of Planet Earth Property Management, which had purchased the former high school property from New Life Baptist Church, which previously operated Norlina Christian School at the site. At that time, Bullock presented an idea for transforming the former high school building into an apartment complex for senior citizens. A deed filed in the Warren County Register of Deeds Office in September 2019 shows that ownership of the property was transferred to Bullock.
He told Norlina board members last week that installing a fire sprinkler system was, and continues to be, a major expense involved in converting a building into housing units. Bullock estimated that the cost would run into hundreds of thousands of dollars. He looked toward other, more feasible options for the use of the property.
By 2022, space on the campus was being utilized by businesses and organizations for seminar space, as the site for ministries and theological instruction, and as space for piano and voice instruction. At the same time, Bullock was working to develop the AmenRa Institute of High Learning at the site and served as its chancellor.
The Institute of Higher Learning would allow people to complete a program ranging from six months to one or more years to prepare them for work or to become entrepreneurs. First steps in transforming the former high school building involved renovating former classrooms to serve as instructional space for a range of interests, from a beauty salon to recording studio, and renovating former cafeteria space in the gym building for culinary sciences instruction. The site also allowed space for a think tank and for karaoke and spoken word instruction.
Bullock wanted to ultimately add political science and public administration classes, as well as seminars and classes on health issues.
However, he told the Norlina Town Board last week that there didn’t appear to be much demand for educational programs in Warren County.
The former Norlina High School property is located in an area zoned as high density residential. According to the town’s zoning ordinance, allowed uses include multi-family dwellings, townhouses, apartments, churches, medical and dental clinics, schools, club facilities and public recreation facilities. Bullock told town commissioners that he would like to request a variance to change the use for the business of a cosmetic salon. In addition, he said he wanted to request a change of use to develop one- and two-bedroom housing units on the second floor.
Bullock has been renovating a portion of the former high school building to serve as a beauty salon and hoped to establish a cosmetology school there. However, he said that he discovered that the number of shampoo/dryer/styling units he installed would allow for continuing education instruction, but did not meet the requirements for operating a cosmetology school.
Bullock also told the newspaper that housing remains a major need in Warren County, especially for teachers and people moving to the area as more jobs are created.
He told Norlina commissioners that the 10 classrooms on the second floor of the former Norlina High School building could be converted into 10 units, or classrooms on both floors could be converted into a total of 20 units.
“We would like to be able to present this request for a variance and/or change of use to the Norlina Board of Adjustments to seek permission to renovate the space necessary to move forward economically to advance the housing and business atmosphere here in Norlina,” Bullock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.