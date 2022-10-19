It’s Friday evening at Rachel’s Whistle Stop on Norlina’s Hyco Street. Outside, the parking area is full, just like it is for lunch and dinner/supper each weekday. Inside, customers relax with family and friends as they enjoy their meals. Tonight, that means the weekly Fish Friday specials.
As customers walk in or out, they might spot a close friend or someone they have not seen in a while. Thoughts of sitting down to a meal or heading to the car are put on hold for a few minutes while the friends visit with each other.
Sights like these of people enjoying the chance to spend time together are exactly what Norlina native Rachel Aycock loves to see at her restaurant.
The daughter of Wayne and Paula Aycock of Nor-lina, she graduated from Warren New Tech High School and received an associate degree at Vance-Granville Community College before transferring to East Carolina University in Greenville, where she earned a degree in Recreational Therapy.
After graduation, Aycock returned to Warren County, the place where she grew up and where she had built strong ties with what was then known as Whistle Stop Café. She had worked at the restaurant through high school and while she was a student at Vance-Granville. When Aycock returned to her home county, she also returned to Whistle Stop.
Over the years, the dream of one day operating the restaurant began to develop. Her dream came true in 2019 when she took over the reins from Ebin and Lisa Willis.
Today, Aycock continues many of the couple’s traditions, from menu items to the train décor that reflects Norlina’s railroad history. The restaurant name retains the words “Whistle Stop” to further highlight the town’s connection to the rails.
Favorite menu items include the specials — fried chicken on Tuesdays, fried chicken livers on Wednesdays, pot roast on Thursday and fish on Friday. Other popular specials include meatloaf and ribs. Aycock noted that the homemade desserts are always popular.
Rachel’s Whistle Stop has developed a base of regular customers who often have a favorite place to sit. Many times, they know what they want to order without looking at the menu. Between the regular customers and other local residents who stop by for a meal, there is plenty of chatting and catching up to do. Anyone who is visiting the local area might become part of a conversation as well.
Aycock loves the friendly and welcoming atmosphere that Rachel’s Whistle Stop generates.
“People come to meet friends,” she said.
Aycock is also grateful for the restaurant staff, which has grown to 17. She expressed appreciation for the way her team helped her when she gave birth to her daughter in February.
“I am grateful for all my staff,” Aycock said. “They have stepped up and helped me tremendously.”
She is thankful for every customers who walks into Rachel’s Whistle Stop and for the opportunity to operate a restaurant in the community she calls home.
“It is meaningful to operate a small business in my home community,” Aycock said.
Rachel’s Whistle Stop, at 123 Hyco St., Norlina, is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The restaurant may be reached by calling 252-456-0855 or visiting its Facebook page.
