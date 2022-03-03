Warren County’s Litter Sweep is off to a strong start as Public Works staff members Clayton Fogg, left, and Earnest Solomon pick up litter in front of local convenience sites, and community groups begin to pick up supplies to pitch in. To pick up supplies, go to the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building) or Warren County Public Works office, 712 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. If a large amount of supplies is needed, call the Board of Elections at 252-257-2114, and a staff member will prepare the supplies for pickup. After a litter pickup project is finished, call the local DOT office at 252-257-3938 for a collection truck to be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.