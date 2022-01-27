The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Dec. 14 regular meeting.

The board approved the employment of the following: Northside K-8 School: Nicole Baker, Instructional/Multi Tiered System of Supports coach; Barbara Espinosa, school nurse; and Diara Whitaker, data manager/administrative assistant; Central Office: Carolyn Buffaloe, interim chief finance officer; Vaughan Elementary School: Haley Curley, elementary education teacher; and Tongia Northington, teacher assistant; Districtwide: Samuel Henderson, Child Nutrition warehouse and delivery driver; Warren County Middle School: Kia Scruggs, interim assistant principal; Warren New Tech High School: Perline Williams, part-time Exceptional Children teacher; Warren Early College High School: Taylor Williams, data manager/administrative assistant.

Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside: instructional assistant; Vaughan: third-grade teacher and Exceptional Children teacher; WCMS: seventh-grade Social Studies teacher, Career and Technical Education Business teacher and school counselor; Warren County High School: CTE Trade and Industry teacher, Social Studies teacher and Instructional/Multi-Tiered System of Support coach; WNTHS: Health/Physical Education teacher; Central Office: CTE director, director of Secondary Education, chief academic officer, school nurse, English Language Learner day tutor, chief finance officer and finance administrative assistant.

 