Arrest Report
• Keyon Maurice Crews, 38, of Michael Quarry Road, Norlina was arrested on March 31 and charges with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of THC isolate. The report indicates that Crews turned himself in, accompanied by a bondsman. Bond was set at $7,500. Crews made bond. A May 8 court date was scheduled.
Incident reports
• On March 21, Tranine Haywood of Henderson reported a case of littering at a Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, location.
• On March 22, Treyshaun R. Green of John Edwards Road, Manson, reported theft from motor vehicle in the form of larceny of firearm.
• On March 25, Sierra Hargrove of Cole Farm Road, Warrenton, reported motor vehicle theft. A Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen.
• On March 27, Mill Hill of Madison Street, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to a parking lot/drop lot/garage was reported.
• On March 28, Erica Lynch of Hamlet Road, Hollister reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to a mobile home window was reported.
• On March 28, Mary Terry of Terry Loop Road, Manson, reported theft from a motor vehicle at a service station on US 1, Norlina. A license plate was reported stolen.
• On March 26, Dalton Mitchell of Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, reported an attempted breaking/entering a single occupancy dwelling at a different Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, address.
• On March 29, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Agency in Clayton reported a recovered motor vehicle at a parking lot/drop lot/garage at an Eaton Ferry Road, Macon, address.
• On March 28, Robert Burnette of Wilmington reported motor vehicle theft at a Carolyn Drive, Norlina, address (vehicle was not returned). A Chevy truck valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.
• On March 31, Warren County Animal Control of Rafters Lane, Warrenton reported that a metal dog trap valued at $450 was stolen from a Mary Bass Road, Warrenton, address.
• On April 1, Warren Correctional Institute of Collins Road, Norlina, reported trespassing.
• On April 1, Shameka Falcon of Wilker Lane, Warrenton, reported motor vehicle theft (towing vehicle). A Nissan Sentra was reported stolen.
• On April 3, Hadiya Brown of Roanoke Rapids reported simple assault (spraying pepper spray on the face) at a convenience store on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton.
• On April 4, Dollar General at 1816 US Hwy. 1 N, Norlina, reported shoplifting. A pack of bacon, dozen eggs, pack of sausage and bag of shrimp were reported stolen.
