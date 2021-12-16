Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department honored several of its members during the annual dinner and awards presentation on Dec. 4.
Bruce Perkinson, who is beginning his 54th year in North Carolina fire service, was named First Responder of the Year.
Josh Thompson was named Firefighter of the Year and received the Chief’s Award.
Gracie Barney was recognized for completing the most training hours, with more than 500 as of early December. She has completed the TR vehicle rescue series this year and will be completing an EMT class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.