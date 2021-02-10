The Warren County Health Department expects to resume scheduling new appointments for COVID-19 vaccines later this month. Those eligible to receive the vaccine at this stage are healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, and adults age 65 and older.
County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake advised Warren County residents to call the health department at 252-257-1185 after Feb. 22 to see if appointments are available. Members of the public should call between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Brake previously reported that health departments across the state are facing a demand for the COVID-19 vaccine that exceeds the supply that is currently available.
She said in late January that Warren County Health Department had plenty of second doses for the people who already had appointments to receive them, but would need more vaccines to be able to resume giving first doses. At the time, Brake said that Warren County was allocated 800 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Brake told the board of county commissioners during its meeting last week that 200 additional first doses are expected to arrive soon. However, doses will be provided first to people on the health department’s vaccine waitlist before more new appointments are scheduled.
Brake also told commissioners that vaccine doses are allocated based upon county population and the number of enrolled providers. Efforts continue to expand to other local providers, including federally-qualified health centers, medical practices and pharmacies. So far, Beckford Warren Medical Center, H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Center and Futrell Pharmacy are enrolled to provide the vaccine when doses are made available to them. However, it is unclear when these sites will receive vaccines.
Walgreens recently announced that it had been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations in 15 states — including North Carolina — beginning Feb. 12.
The state is slated to receive 31,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed across 300 locations. However, these locations have not been announced.
In the meantime, Brake recommends that Warren County residents contact the following vaccine providers to see if appointments are available:
• Granville-Vance Public Health Department: 252-295-1503 (Henderson) or 919-693-2141 (Oxford)
• Vance Family Medicine: 252-430-0666
• Medical Arts Pharmacy: 252-492-3404, option 6
• Franklin County Health Department: 919-496-2533
• Maria Parham Health: 252-436-1693
• Granville Health System: 919-691-5198
