The Henderson Police Department has made an arrest in connection after a Warren County Emergency Medical Services ambulance was stolen at the Sheetz at 619 Ruin Creek Rd., Henderson, on Sunday morning.
According to the police department report, the ambulance was found just before 10:50 a.m. that morning.
Warren County Emergency Services Director/Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew said that a state trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol was able to get the person driving the stolen ambulance to pull over near the 223 mile marker on Interstate 85.
The Henderson Police Department report identifies the person arrested only as a 29-year-old white male. Other identifying information was redacted.
Bartholomew reported that the ambulance was not damaged, and nothing was stolen from the vehicle. The ambulance is now back in service.
Bartholomew expressed appreciation to all law enforcement agencies that provided assistance.
