The Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee has designated the month of March for its Spring Litter Sweep with 31 days’ worth of opportunities to help remove litter from local roadways..
To help spread the word about the importance of the Litter Sweep, the committee will display banners at Warren County Courthouse Square in Warrenton and the underpass in Norlina. It is working to finalize locations to display banners at Lake Gaston and Hollister.
Committee Chairwoman Debbie Formyduval estimates that between 40 and 50 groups participated in last year’s Litter Sweep. She and other committee members hope that local individuals, families, churches, organizations and businesses will join the effort to keep Warren County clean this year.
The committee has sent letters with information about the Litter Sweep to churches on its mailing list. Any church that did not receive a letter, or any individual, organization or business that would like to join the mailing list may contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
Community members may pick up Litter Sweep supplies such as gloves, vests, pickup sticks and trash collection bags at the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building or Warren County Public Works office, 712 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Anyone in need of a large amount of supplies for their group is asked to call the Board of Elections office in advance, and a staff member will prepare the supplies for pickup. Formyduval asks all volunteers to provide information about the roads they that they are picking up in order to track progress and report to the NC Department of Transportation.
After a litter pickup project is finished, volunteers are asked to call the local DOT office at 252-257-3938 for a collection truck to be provided. This year, the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee asks Litter Sweep participants to email Formyduval at debbieformyduval@warrencountync.gov with photographs from their litter pickup and information about the total bags of trash collected. The committee plans to post the photographs to the Warren County Facebook page.
Formyduval described the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee as being dedicated to efforts to clean up county roadsides.
“The committee is very committed,” she said. “We not only meeting, but we pick up trash and have our families and church groups picking up trash, too.”
The committee chairwoman is grateful for the efforts of everyone who participates in the annual Litter Sweeps and the people who pick up trash along local roadways on a regular basis.
“We have concerned citizens who pick up trash on their roads on a regular basis,” Formyduval said. “I am thankful for every individual who has participated and showed interest. They have a common thread: they care about Warren County.”
She loves to see local residents working to clean up their communities during each Litter Sweep, but she wishes that people would not litter in the first place. Formyduval recommends that everyone keep bags in their vehicles to hold trash until they can return home and dispose of it in a trashcan or recycling bin.
The people who clean up Warren County roadways on a regular basis hope for the same thing. Over the past year, people who clean up their roads on a regular basis have found bags of trash that have been dumped. Formyduval said that if the people find identifying information in the trash, they contact her office. From there, Formyduval notifies Warren County Public Works Director Marshall Brothers and his staff, who then mail certified letters to those who litter with information about litter laws.
“That shows how serious citizens are about keeping our community clean,” Formyduval said.
For more information about the Warren County Litter Sweep, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114, or Warren County Public Works at 252-257-1948 or 252-257-3795.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.