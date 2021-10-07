Latarshia Turner-Brothers of Warrenton radio station WARR 1520AM/103.5 FM visited four schools in Warren County on Sept. 28 as part of National Voter Registration Day. She talked to senior classes in an effort to encourage the students to shape the future of their communities by registering to vote.
According to its website, National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every September as a time when volunteers and organizations throughout the country use field, technology and media efforts in efforts to increase awareness about voter registration and reach people who may not register otherwise.
The 2021 Vote to the Rhythm Project, made possible through the Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation (WARR), represented a continuation of the annual slogan, “Get into the groove of changing the world one vote at a time.”
Turner-Brothers said that this year represented the first time that Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School, Warren New Tech High School and Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School could be visited on the same day in an effort to encourage youth to register to vote.
Turner-Brothers said that last year’s Voter to the Rhythm Project was held at the radio station. However, when the chance to visit four high schools in person presented itself, the National Voter Registration Day High School Senior Tour was developed.
While the tour meant a busy day of traveling from northern to southern Warren County, Turner-Brothers treasured the opportunity to speak to so many high school seniors.
She said that young people may have become more interested in voting for national elections, especially when voting for President of the United States. However, Turner-Brothers said that they may not be aware of county and municipal elections.
“They may not have known that they could vote for sheriff and district attorney,” she said.
With COVID-19 precautions in mind, Turner-Brothers spoke with seniors in smaller settings, such as classrooms, media centers and auditoriums. Often, she gave the example of voting on “America’s Got Talent” to help Hollister native Brooke Simpson reach the finals.
Turner-Brothers told youth that in the same way it was important to vote for Simpson on “America’s Got Talent,” it is also important to register to vote and to participate in elections at the local, state and national levels.
“All of us have the power to determine who represents us,” Turner-Brothers said, adding that it is just as important to vote for mayor and town commissioner as it is to vote for president.
Vote to the Rhythm traditionally focuses on younger voters between the ages of 18 and 50. This year, the project took a stronger approach on reaching youth who will turn 18 soon or who will be 18 next year.
At the end of each school visit, students had an opportunity to talk with WARR personality Rev. Lewis Galloway on the air to discuss what they learned, give the name of their school and say, “Vote, vote, vote!”
“I came to the schools to inspire youth, and I left feeling full myself,” Turner-Brothers said.
She is grateful to all of the students who said that her visit made their day by bringing love and positive energy.
Two students registered to vote during the Vote to the Rhythm event.
In addition to voting, Turner-Brothers hopes that last week’s event will encourage students to encourage their family members to register to vote and to cast their ballots in upcoming elections.
She also hopes that the students themselves will take an active role in their communities by running for office and in other ways.
“Help your community,” Turner-Brothers said. “If something is missing that you think is important, make it possible. Make things happen in your community. Work together. Use your platform (such as social media) to encourage people to vote.”
Turner-Brothers hoped that her discussions with high school seniors encouraged them to develop the mindset, “This is your community.”
“I want to get people out of the habit of complaining without offering solutions,” she said. “Be willing to help elected officials. Instead of complaining, be part of the solution and unity.”
