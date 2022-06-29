Saturday’s presentation of “Seeking Justice II: The Trial of the Norlina 16” offered a perspective on 1921 events that included the lynching of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams through a different lens.
The production represented a collaborative project of The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective, UNC’s Descendants Project, and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative. Both last year’s original production of “Seeking Justice” and Saturday’s presentation were based upon research by UNC’s Descendants Project.
Last year, “Seeking Justice” centered around a 1921 confrontation over “bad apples” that triggered events that led to a gunfight at the train depot in Norlina and the arrest of 18 Black men. Another Black man, Matthew Bullock, escaped. However, Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams were ultimately taken from the jail in Warrenton by a White mob, driven out of town and shot multiple times.
The production of “Seeking Justice II: The Trial of the Norlina 16” centered on the events related to the gunfight in Norlina with the following setting:
“On a wintry night in January 1921, a group of Black men in the small railroad town of Norlina set out to confront a white mob. The mob was planning to ‘shoot up’ the local Black neighborhood over an argument that happened earlier in the week about a 10-cent purchase of apples. The Black men knew that in arming themselves and defending their families, they were putting their lives at risk. Yet they marched into the night, and soon met the advancing mob. The gunfight that ensued saved their neighborhood, but also led to the arrests of 18 Black men, two of whom were pulled from the jail less than 24 hours later and lynched. The remaining men spent four months in the state penitentiary, forced to do ball-and-chain labor while awaiting their trial.”
This year’s production offered reflections on the courtroom trials of the 16 men through the perspective of their loved ones — wives, sisters and sweethearts — as well as the jailer who was forced to surrender the key to the cells where Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams were held.
Through monologues, the story was told of the women who waited outside the Warren County Courthouse while the trial was taking place because Black people were not allowed inside. They learned of what was taking place through a courthouse employee who sent messages outside periodically.
The monologues reflected the fear that the women felt for their loved ones on trial, for their families, and for themselves. Also conveyed was their sense of anger and frustration that no White people were being tried for their roles in the gunfight and killing of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams.
Especially moving was the monologue of the jailer who came to the courthouse in order to tell his story, of how the mob threatened his life if he did not hand over the key, but a verdict was rendered without calling him into the courtroom to testify.
The monologues reflected that many Black families left North Carolina after 1921 for the North, but faced struggles there as well. However, the closing monologues also reflected a picture of hope by portraying the resilience of the families who lives were changed by the events of 1921 and the efforts of both Black and White activists to pass anti-lynching laws.
The core script for the production was written by playwright Thomas Park. The women’s monologues were created and presented by Leandra Davis, Tampathia Evans, Earlean Suitte Henderson and Anita Williams, who worked with UNC playwright Jacqueline Lawton. The monologue of the jailer, presented by Felix Green, was written by Mary Somerville, North Carolina’s first Black woman jailer, who worked at the jail in Warrenton many decades later.
Among questions raised during the post-production discussion was the one raised by the both “Seeking Justice I” and “Seeking Justice II”: What happened to Matthew Bullock? Discussion revealed that he was much-liked and respected where he settled in Canada, and he was last seen publicly boarding a train in Ontario, Canada, in 1922.
Discussion also indicated that there has never been a formal pardon for Matthew Bullock or the Norlina 16.
Much of the conversation centered on the need for people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds to work together to build a strong community, even if it means confronting topics that are difficult to talk about and moving forward from there.
Saturday’s production of “Seeking Justice: The Trial of the Norlina 16” was filmed in order to create a digital product that can be utilized in education and research.
Those involved in creating both “Seeking Justice” productions suggested that a third will be developed. That one may present a new perspective once again, but it will carry the same ultimate goal as the previous presentations: confronting a past that might be difficult to talk about in order to build a stronger community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.