Warm, sunny weather is on tap Saturday for SpringFest in downtown Warrenton. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the festival returns from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main Street.
This year’s event is expected to be smaller than usual, as planning began a bit later with safety in mind while local COVID cases dropped to single digits. Some 30-40 vendors are expected, and live music will keep festival-goers entertained throughout the day.
Vendors will be selling wares including jewelry, crafts, clothing and festival foods such as baked goods, snow cones, hot dogs, fried foods, barbecue and ribs. Also, nonprofits and other local organizations will have booths set up, including event sponsor, the Warrenton Revitalization Committee.
Those attending SpringFest are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs in order to stay awhile and enjoy the music provided by Backyard Bluegrass Band in the morning and South Main Band during the afternoon.
For more information, contact Warrenton Town Hall, 252-257-1122.
