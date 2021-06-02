Norlina Town Hall reopened to the public on Tuesday for the first time since March of last year when the COVID-19 pandemic affected North Carolina on a wide-scale basis.
The Norlina Town Board discussed the need to reopen Town Hall during its budget work session on May 24, but noted that precautions must still be observed in order to keep the public and town employees safe.
Town Clerk/Finance Officer Christina Allman explained that reopening was delayed until this week to allow time for plexiglass barriers to be installed.
She added that Town Hall will observe the following precautions:
• Members of the public are asked to wear masks inside the building.
• No more than 10 people are allowed inside at one time. Others will be asked to wait outside and will be directed to come in when space is available.
• People with COVID-19 symptoms should not go to Town Hall in person. They should call 252-456-3325 for assistance.
Those who do not feel comfortable going to Town Hall in person yet are also encouraged to call for assistance.
Town Hall will reopen for people to attend Norlina Town Board meetings in person beginning with the June 7 meeting, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Again, precautions will be observed:
• For social distancing, no more than 10 people will be allowed for in-person attendance. Meetings will still be broadcast via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID is 522 151 5110. The password is 989935.
• Those attending in person are asked to wear masks.
• People with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend in person and should access the meeting via Zoom.
Norlina Town Hall is located at 139 Hyco St.
