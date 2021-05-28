Donations to Warren County Schools during the 2020-21 school year have reached $73,235.61 as of May 11, far exceeding last year’s total of $49,000.
Businesses, community organizations and individuals began providing donations prior to the school year as plans were made for virtual learning and have continued with the return of students to the classroom earlier this spring.
The board of education discussed the following donations during its May 11 regular meeting:
• Warren County Middle School, c/o Timothy Lindsey, was awarded a $250 grant from Profound Gentlemen to assist one to two families with internet access.
• The School Nutrition Department, c/o Daniel Harris, was awarded a $2,000 grant from the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental Farming Systems to be used to increase the nutritional skills and knowledge of children and families.
• Vaughan Elementary School received a donation from Lassiters’ Plant Farm which included flowers to be used for flower posts at the school. The donation is valued at $30.
• The baseball program received a $1,500 donation from Cellular Communications of NC Inc., c/o Jeremy May.
• The Athletic Department received a $15,000 donation from Brandon McEachern of Mako Medical requested to be used to develop a new weight room/multi-use facility.
• Vaughan Elementary School received a $ 750 donation from the Lake Gaston Ladies Club, c/o Ellen Holt, to be used by teachers for their programs and supplies.
• Vaughan Elementary School received a $1,500 donation from Littleton United Methodist Church, c/o Charlotte Wright, requested to be used for summer reading packets and books.
