The intersection at South Bragg and East Franklin streets in Warrenton will soon become a four-way stop after the town’s commissioners voted Monday night to address speeding on Bragg Street.
A request for speed bumps on South Bragg Street had been made by residents and a church due to speeders, according to a town document. The intersection is already a two-way stop.
Two other Warrenton intersections are four-way stops: Fairview and Brehon streets, and Hall and Church streets.
In other business, the town board:
• Approved a $125,000 contract with KPH Paving for construction of a municipal parking lot off of South Front Street behind Nationwide Insurance.
• Referred a special use permit application to the town’s planning board from Rickey Branning and Kim Catron, owners of Bragging Rooster Beer and Mead, to add “bar” (in addition to brewery) as a use for the business. Their application states an intent to stock a few items to be used to make specialty mixed drinks with their mead and slushies and offer a few standard mixed drinks, and not offer a “full bar.”
• Approved a budget amendment appropriating $3,180 from fund balance for police department replacement of body cameras.
