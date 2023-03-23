Incident Reports
• On March 6, Gene Steed of Sulphur Springs Road, Warrenton, reported that medication was taken from a vehicle at a different Sulphur Springs Road address.
• On March 7, Buck Springs Plantation Property Owners Association, Littleton, reported wire fraud in the form of a fraudulent email. Reported stolen was $2,400.01.
• On March 7, the Green-Davis Family Cemetery organization reported an incident in which access to the family cemetery was blocked.
• On March 8, Barbara Joyce Felhauer of Plantation Drive, Littleton, reported a case of wire fraud at an ATM at Buck Spring Plantation, Littleton. Reported stolen was $3,401.
• On March 8, Mathew Tyler of Johnson Lane, Norlina, reported larceny. He reported that one firearm valued at $200, nine firearms valued at $300 each and one firearm valued at $400 were stolen.
• On March 6. New Life Baptist Church in Norlina reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. Reported stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $500.
