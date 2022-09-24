U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan, a native of North Carolina, travels to Warren County on Saturday where he announces the creation of the EPA's Office of Environmental Justice & External Civil Rights. See the complete article in the Sept. 28 print edition of The Warren Record.
EPA creates Office of Environmental Justice & External Civil Rights
