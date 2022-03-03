The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 31 Ebony Rd. (Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia Line), will hold their 12th Annual Catfish Fry Fridays from 5-6:30 p.m. each Friday during Lent beginning this week.
Dates will be March 4, 11, 18 and 25, and April 1-8.
This year’s event will be drive-through only.
Plates will include farm-raised catfish, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies and homemade desserts.
The cost is $15 per plate, and tickets will be sold at the door.
All profits will go to local charities, Coats for Kids, the Pregnancy Center and the needy.
For more information, call 252-629-2321 or email bobonc2017@gmail.com. On Fridays, call 434-636-6277.
