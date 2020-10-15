A drive-through COVID-19 testing event will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Soul City Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Crescent Dr., Norlina (Soul City community).
The event is sponsored by H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, Warren County Health Department, N.C. Central University Advanced Center for COVID Related Disparities, Soul City Volunteer Fire Department, Saints Delight United Holy Church at Manson Missionary Baptist Church.
No appointment is necessary. Insurance is not required to obtain the test. However, those with insurance are asked to bring their IDs and insurance cards.
For more information, contact H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic at 252-517-9090 or Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
