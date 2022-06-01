During a special meeting on Wednesday evening, the Norlina Town Board accepted the resignation of Police Chief Keishawn Mayes.
Following a brief closed session to discuss personnel, Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock read the police chief's resignation letter to those present before the board voted to accept the resignation.
In a related matter, the board voted unanimously to submit a letter of intent to the Warren County Sheriff's Office requesting assistance in providing police services to Norlina. The letter states that the need for assistance is immediate.
In recent weeks, there has been speculation that the town will ultimately choose to defund the police department and contract with the sheriff's department for law enforcement services on a permanent basis. The letter of intent discussed tonight states, "We would like to begin discussions immediately, regarding a more permanent arrangement with the Warren County Sheriff's Office coverage of law enforcement duties within the corporate limits of the Town of Norlina."
