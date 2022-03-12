Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) met on Thursday, March 3, at the Littleton Baptist Church. President Evelyn Hall welcomed Rachel Smith to her first meeting as a DKG member.
The highlight of the meeting was the presentation by President Hall on exploring the services offered at the Warren County Memorial Library. She presented many examples of opportunities available at and through the library. First Vice President Betsy Clark presented Hall with a long stemmed red rose and a card stating that the Gamma Chi Chapter will be making a donation to the Warren County Memorial Library in her honor.
In the business session, Educational Excellence Committee Chair Betsy Clark presented a moving presentation on the DKG International Schools for Africa Project. DKG partners with UNICEF to provide access to quality basic education for children. The project involves building and rehabilitating schools, training teachers, providing school supplies, and ensuring that schools have safe drinking water, as well as separate sanitary bathrooms for boys and girls. Members generously donated to this project.
The Nominations Committee presented a slate of officers for the 2022-2024 biennium. The officers were unanimously approved. They will be installed at the next meeting and begin their duties on July 1.
The chapter approved four candidates to receive $500 grants-in-aid. The grants will be used for tuition and/or books as they work towards becoming educators. The presentation of awards will take place on May 5 at the next Gamma Chi meeting.
In other matters, members discussed the upcoming state convention to be held in Asheville on April 29-May 1. Several members expressed interest in attending. Also, members brought donations for the state convention project, MANNA FoodBank, part of Feeding America, which works to end food insecurity for students and families in Western North Carolina. At the conclusion of the meeting, members conducted a meeting raffle to raise funds for the local libraries and the NC DKG Educational Foundation.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
