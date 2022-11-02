NAPA Auto Parts-Walker Auto and Truck recently honored JD Wright, store manager of the Macon Street, Warrenton, location, for 56 years of service. Technically, he has worked there for 56 years and four months, but Wright really doesn’t count the months, or years for that matter.
“I enjoy what I do,” he said.
Wright was featured in a recent Walker Spotlight that begins with the sentence: “Hard to think of the Warrenton store without picturing JD Wright behind the counter.” Area customers would agree, but, for Wright, he is just doing a job he loves.
He has always called the Warren County and Vance County area home. Born in Vaughan, Wright spent his earliest years here before his family moved to Henderson in 1958. He completed the lower grades of school at Townsville School and graduated from Henderson High School in 1963.
Soon afterward, he joined the United States Army, serving from 1963-1966. Wright served in Germany, in the infantry, during the Vietnam War.
After returning to North Carolina, he applied for a job at Standard Motor Parts in Henderson in 1966. That began his long career with what is now Walker. At the Henderson location, he worked with Charlie Finch.
After two weeks, Wright was sent to the Warrenton location in June 1966, working with John Riggan. At that time, Standard Motor Parts was located on Main Street next to Benton Furniture.
About 30 years ago, Standard moved to the building on Macon Street. Walker bought Standard about 10 years ago.
Wright has been there through all of these changes. When he started working, he handled various responsibilities, from delivering (in Henderson) to putting up stock, and doing whatever else needed to be done. He later became the Warrenton store manager, a position he has held for about 35 years.
Wright said that he grew into the manager’s role through the process of time.
“It was nothing special, just being here,” he said.
Today, the team at Walker in Warrenton also includes Toby Serls, who has worked there 35 years, and Trevor Tayler, who has been there for 9 months, Donnie Matthews recently retired after 21 years.
In addition to managing the Warrenton location, Wright is a member of New Life Baptist Church, formerly Gospel Baptist Church, in Norlina. He coached volleyball at Norlina Christian School for 12 years. Wright and his wife, Karen, formerly Karen Vaughan, reside in Warrenton. They have five children and 10 grandchildren.
Whether at work, at church, at home or in the community, Wright strives to live by the motto, “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, and leave the rest to God.”
He loves the connection that he forms with customers at Walker, whether they are new or have been returning for years. Wright enjoys this bond with the community as he not only helps customers find the parts they need, but also talks with them about what is happening in their lives.
With a career devoted to the auto parts business, Wright has become a fixture at the local store.
“It tickles me,” he said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘I’m here at JD’s,’ not Standard Auto Parts or Walker Auto Parts, I’ve been here so long.”
Wright reflects on his life, family and work with a sense of thankfulness.
“God’s been good to me, far more than I deserve,” he said.
