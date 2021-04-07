Almost 29 percent of Warren County residents, or 5,661 people, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health director Dr. Margaret Brake told county commissioners during her monthly update to them Monday night.
Another 18.3 percent, or 3,605 of local residents, are considered fully vaccinated, she said, as the local health department continues conducting weekly clinics for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine by appointment only.
Brake said that the health department is seeing newly reported cases of COVID-19 daily and that the recent number of active cases has gone up, though not a lot.
She asked that residents continue to practice the 3 Ws: wearing a face covering, social distancing of at least 6 feet apart, and frequent hand washing.
As of Monday, Brake said that the county had one additional COVID-19-related death since her update last month for a total of 19, four people hospitalized and 33 active cases.
She reported that most local COVID-19 cases, about 43 percent, is in the 25-49 age group, and the second highest number of cases, almost 26 percent, is in the 50-64 age group. The fewest cases are in the 75 and older group, at 5.3 percent.
Today, statewide vaccine eligibility opens for Group 5, anyone age 16 and up. Brake said that the only vaccine for individuals age 16 or 17 is the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone making an appointment for that age group should check around to be sure they are able to get the correct vaccine.
In addition to the health department, Warren County vaccine providers that are open to the general public include: Beckford-Warren Medical Center, Futrell Pharmacy, HOPE Regional Medical Clinic, and Walgreens, all in Warrenton; and Rural Health Group in Norlina.
With recently increased capacities for businesses and mass gatherings, Brake reminded the public that the wearing of face coverings and social distancing are still required.
She encouraged everyone to continue mitigation strategies when out in public, even if they have been vaccinated, and to limit close contact with others.
She also noted that it is still flu season and said people should stay home if they think they have a cold or may be sick, especially if they are a caregiver or check in on family members or neighbors so they don’t spread sickness to others.
In wrapping up her report, Brake said to not forget about testing, especially those who have symptoms or think they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
