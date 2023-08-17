Several local law enforcement officers and other members of the Warren County community will be among the panel participants during a community forum on equity in policing which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
The event is convened by the Warren County NAACP in collaboration with the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice and NC Center for Policing Equity.
The design of the event is based on an executive order by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper establishing an advisory task force “to develop and help implement solutions that will eliminate disparate outcomes in the criminal justice system for communities of color.” The Task Force also seeks “to enhance the public’s confidence in policy accountability, and to establish partnerships between police and the communities they serve.”
The form will consist of a panel representing law enforcement professionals, academicians, judiciary, civil rights activities and lay members of the community. The panel will include the following:
• Adam Keith, district court judge for North Carolina’s 9th Judicial District
• Rev. Dr. Leonard Friesom, Sr., pastor of Warrenton Missionary Baptist Church and 30-year law enforcement veteran
• Deborah Maxwell, NC NAACP president and member of Gov. Cooper’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice
• Goble Lane, Warrenton police chief
• John Branche, Warren County sheriff
• Mr. Joyner, North Carolina Central University law professor and attorney for the North Carolina NAACP
• Rev. Mary Somerville, first vice president of the Warren County NAACP and chair of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project
The panel will be asked questions by the moderator and the audience. Special guests will include Sean Eldridge, director of Law Enforcement Initiatives, Center of Equity in Policing, and Keith Ellison, Minnesota attorney general and lead prosecutor in the case of the murder of George Floyd
The Warren County NAACP expressed the hope that the forum will inspire conversations that will ultimately enable both law enforcement and citizens to heal and grow as they work to continue to make the community safe and peaceful.
The Warren County Armory Civic Center is located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
