The Warren County Cooperative Extension 4-H will conduct a Dairy Calf Project beginning in April. Registration is now open.
The project will be a nine-week program allowing 4-H’ers ages 5-18 to work with their assigned calf weekly to prepare them for showing in the Central Carolina District Junior Dairy Show on June 24.
Space is limited to 12 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/warren4hdairy. Registration closes on April 1.
For more information, contact Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640.
