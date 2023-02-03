Members of the Warren County Retired School Personnel collect school supplies annually to donate to a local school. A donation was made to Mariam Boyd Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 19. For information about joining WCRSP, send contact information to warrenconcrsp@gmail.com.
