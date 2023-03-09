The Ladies Day Out Ministry is sponsoring a five day, four night trip to Lancaster, Pa., and the Dutch Country, on Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18.
The price for the round trip is $657 per person based on double occupancy, and it will include transportation, hotel stay for four nights, meals, tickets to the “Moses” show at Sight and Sound Theatre, admission to show at Magic and Wonder Theater, “Jacob‘s Choice” at the F/X Theater, other tours and activities.
Departure will be from the Food Lion parking lot in Norlina, located at 1202 US Hwy. 158, Norlina, at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. and Return will be on Friday, Aug. 18.
The trip is open to both women and men. Payment may be made all at one time, or by deposit of $75 due upon signing and the rest later. All payments are due by June 7.
For more information and reservations, call or text Ruby Downey at 252-767-3576 or Arvella Scott at 252-204-5096.
