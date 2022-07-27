Salon Owner/Operator Evelyn Shearin likes to say that once you walk through the door at The Beauty Box in downtown Warrenton, you become part of the salon’s family. It doesn’t matter if you came in for a haircut, color, manicure, pedicure — or just to stop by and chat for a while.
That family continues to grow each year as Shearin and her salon team help people from the local community and far beyond look their best.
The Beauty Box has been a local landmark for many years. For around 40 years, it was operated by Vonnete Robertson, who began working there in 1974 when the salon was owned by Ann Gottschalk. Shearin took over for Robertson at the end of 2020.
A Warren County native, Shearin can trace her interest in cosmetology to her childhood. At the age of 11, she started going to cosmetology classes with her brother’s girlfriend. Shearin was given mannequins to play with, and, soon she became hooked on hairstyling.
Shearin entered the Vance-Granville Community College cosmetology program while she was a sophomore at Warren County High School. By the time she graduated from WCHS, she had only six months of required cosmetology education remaining. In furthering her education, she gained apprenticeship at Great Clips in Raleigh.
After completed her education and the hours needed to obtain a license, Shearin passed the cosmetology exam in May 2005. She worked for Great Clips for six years before working at SmartStyle in the Henderson Walmart for four years. She rented a booth from Wendy Vaughan at The Hair Shack in Henderson before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
After returning to SmartStyle, Shearin met the stylists who would open the 4 Girls and a Comb hair salon in Warrenton a few years ago and was among the original staff members there.
Shearin took over The Beauty Box from Robertson on Nov. 23, 2020. Today, her salon team includes MaryLou Currin (hair stylist) and Mayra Zavala (nail technician).
A Warren County native, Currin completed the VGCC cosmetology program in Henderson and has been a hair stylist since 2006. She and Shearin worked together at SmartStyle, but have known each other since childhood.
Bracey, Va., native Zavala has been a certified nail technician for nine years, and completed the program at Wake Technical Community College for licensure. She worked at a salon in South Hill, Va., before coming to the Warrenton salon.
Together, the trio has built a client base ranging from longtime Beauty Box customers to newer clients who have recently discover the salon.
“Business has been really good,” Shearin said. “We are really blessed.”
Clients include women, men and children of all ages, all hair types and textures.
Shearin and Currin specialize in haircuts, color, styles, perms, roller sets, blowouts and facial waxing. Zavala specializes in facial waxing, spa pedicures, and basic and gel manicures.
They want their clients to feel like part of a growing family when they walk in the salon door.
“We enjoy the relationships we build with our customers,” Shearin said. “They are all special. Everybody has a nickname.”
Clients come from Warren and surrounding counties, along with Raleigh, Clayton, Durham, Wake Forest, Nash County, and Virginia.
“Everybody wants to be part of The Beauty Box family,” Shearin said.
While one might think of women as the primary clients at a salon, a growing number of men are also coming to The Beauty Box for haircuts, color and pedicures.
No matter who is in the salon at any given time, friendly conversation is a favorite part of the everyday activities. Shearin said that many people stop by just to talk for a little while.
“People stop by to visit all the time,” she said. “Some people stop by just for conversation. They have a good time here.”
That’s just what families do.
The Beauty Box, located at 105 N. Main St., Warrenton, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted if time is available. To make an appointment, call 252-257-3636. Currin may be reached by calling the salon or 252-432-5640. Manicures and pedicures are by appointment only. Zavala may be reached by calling the salon or 434-233-1272. She is not at the salon on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.