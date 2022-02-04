Warren Family Institute is offering Nurturing Parenting Classes which are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The Nurturing Parenting Program is a 12-16-week curriculum which targets families with children birth to 5 years of age.
It is designed to promote learning through individual lessons, assessments, evaluations and home practice assignments.
Parents are encouraged to develop relationships with their children in order to communicate effectively and provide closeness through bonding and attachment.
Parents gain knowledge regarding age-appropriate developmental expectations and building self-worth, which empowers individuals to treat others with respect. Other topics to be discussed are techniques for handling challenging conflicts and the use of proper discipline when necessary.
Classes take place in a supportive and confidential atmosphere.
Classes are free of charge to participants and will be offered in person, with a limited number of participants. Sessions will be held each Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at WFI, located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, Bldg. # 6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center.
Individuals interested in participating in parenting classes may contact Linda Reid Pitchford, family support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc. at 252-257-1134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.