On Feb. 3, the Henderson Optimist Club joined other Optimist Clubs worldwide to celebrate National Optimist Day to promote their efforts in bringing out the best in youth, the communities and themselves.
The day is designed to encourage people to be Optimists themselves in action, and to join in honoring Optimist Clubs and members in their communities and worldwide for all they do year-round.
The Henderson Optimist Club kicked off its celebration at the Henderson Country Club with an Installation Ceremony for new member Christine Williams of Henderson. The new member Installation Ceremony was conducted by Tommy Farmer, Optimist Club president, and Jerry Delbridge, Optimist Club member.
An Optimist Day Proclamation issued by Eddie Ellington, mayor of Henderson, declaring Feb. 3 as Optimist Day was presented by Joan Robinson, 2021 Henderson Optimist of the Year.
Following the program, the members enjoyed a steak dinner prepared by the Henderson Country Club, and recited the Optimist Creed.
The History of Optimist Day
Early in 2013, Sylvain Levesque, a member of the National Assembly of Quebec and of the Optimist Club of Lorretteville, introduced the resolution to recognize Optimist Day in Quebec. Later that year at the Optimist International Convention, delegates in Cincinnati passed a resolution adopting the first Thursday of every February as Optimist Day. The date corresponded with Optimist Day in Quebec. At the time, Levesque was a member of the Optimist Club of Duberger and was asked by fellow Optimist Michel Lamothe to consider introducing the resolution. Levesque agreed, and the resolution unanimously passed.
When asked why the first Thursday in February was selected, Levesque said that it was because the work at the National Assembly normally starts in the first week of February, and the resolution could be passed at that moment.
Regardless of the reason, Optimists throughout the world are thankful to him for taking the initiative to present the resolution, and they continue to celebrate Optimist Day on the first Thursday of February each year.
