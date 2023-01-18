North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Warren County Center, will offer Safe Plates Training and Test Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Center, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton. Seats are limited.
The class will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break from Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The exam will be administered on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m.-noon.
This is a comprehensive program for food service managers and supervisory staff in restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, schools and other food-handling establishments.
The registration fee is $100 per person. Checks should be made payable to Warren County Cooperative Extension. The registration deadine is Jan. 24.
For more information, contact Crystal Smith, county Extension director, at 252-257-3640 or email crystal_smith@ncsu.edu.
A pdf of a flyer with additional information and registration form is attached.
