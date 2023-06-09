North Carolina State University’s Aquatic Plant Management Program has played an active role in understanding the ongoing infestation of Lake Gaston by the filamentous, mat-forming cyanobacterium (blue-green alga), Lyngbya.
On June 17, Jessica Baumann, NCSU extension associate, will provide insight into the biology of Lyngbya and explain what is being done to manage and understand it throughout the lake. This includes research aimed at identifying potential negative impacts for both humans and native aquatic fauna due to interactions with Lyngbya. Since Lyngbya is a cyanobacteria, the main focus of Baumann’s presentation will be upcoming research that focuses on the potential of cyanotoxin production from Lyngbya within Lake Gaston and what that means for those who enjoy being in and around the lake.
The Lake Gaston Association Annual Membership Meeting will be held at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. The membership will vote on the appointment of directors and changes to by-laws. Any member wishing to make a presentation to the membership must submit a written request and topic statement to Jeff Zimmer at jzimmer2216@gmail.com, no later than June 7.
Lake Gaston Baptist Church is located at 128 Lynwood Rd., Littleton.
