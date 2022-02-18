The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 31 Ebony Rd. on Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia line, are holding their 12th Annual Catfish Fry Fridays every Friday during Lent from 5-6:30 p.m.
The dates are March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8 serving the same farm raised catfish, Events are drive-through only this year. Plates will also include homemade coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies and homemade desserts.
Tickets will be sold at the door. To keep the same quality of fish, the cost will be $15 per plate.
All profits go to local charities, Coats for Kids, Pregnancy Center and the needy.
For more information, call 252-629-2321 or email bobonc2017@gmail.com. On Fridays, call 434-636-6277.
