The Town of Norlina Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to receive community input and questions regarding proposed amendments to the town’s zoning ordinances for mobile homes. The hearing will be held at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
The board discussed the proposed amendments and scheduled the public hearing during its Sept. 6 regular monthly meeting, which was rescheduled from Sept. 5 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Zoning Commissioner Tyrone Simes presented the matter to the rest of the board in the absence of Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese. The proposed amendments received a favorable recommendation from the town’s board of adjustments.
The town’s existing mobile home ordinance dates to 2007. The proposed amended ordinance requires stone or brick underpinning and deletes a section concerning regulations for vinyl and/or metal underpinning. In addition, all wheels, hitches, axles, transporting lights and removable towing apparatus are to be permanently removed.
The proposed amended ordinance increases the minimum roof pitch for doublewide mobile homes from 4/12 to 6/12. In addition, the front porch of new doublewide mobile homes must be at least 96 square feet and covered. The back porch must also be at least 96 square feet. However, it does not have to be covered, meaning that a deck would be acceptable at the back of the mobile home.
The proposed amendments also require mobile homes to be no older than 10 years.
The existing mobile home ordinance prohibits the setup of singlewide mobile homes within Norlina’s town limits unless they are being set up in an already established mobile home park. The ordinance also prohibits the construction of any mobile home park, addition or alteration to an existing mobile home park unless the final plan for the mobile home park has been approved in accordance with the ordinance.
The existing ordinance provides regulations for mobile home parks inside the
Norlina town limits and outside the town limits, but located within the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Copies of the amended ordinance are available at Norlina Town Hall.
Police department
The board gave its approval for Julian Alford to move from part-time to full-time status with the Norlina Police Department.
It was reported that law enforcement representatives at the county and state levels, as well as officials from the district attorney’s office recently met with Norlina officials for shared input and suggestions during this time that the Norlina Police Department is operating without a police chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.