The county last week announced that Christy Bondy was named as Warren County Memorial Library director, and Renae Alston was named as director of the Warren County Department of Social Services.
The announcement followed a closed session during the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 19 work session.
Christy Bondy
Christy Bondy, assistant library director with the Perry Memorial Library in Henderson, will assume her duties as director of the Warren County Memorial Library on Nov. 16 at an annual salary of $65,000.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Arts for Children from the State University of New York-Brockport and a Master of Library & Information Sciences from North Carolina Central University. Bondy earned her North Carolina Public Librarian Certification from the State Library of North Carolina.
She has built a long library career in this region of North Carolina. For 20 years, Bondy served in roles with Person County ranging from children’s librarian to library director. She began working with the Perry Memorial Library in November 2020.
Bondy is also active with professional associations that include the American Library Association, Public Library Association and the Association of Small and Rural Libraries.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones said that Bondy will bring extensive knowledge and experience to the library director’s position.
“I am excited by the wealth of knowledge Ms. Bondy brings to the Warren County Memorial Library,” he said. “Her extensive experience in developing timely and diverse programming options will serve Warren County well. Our Warren County Memorial Library is top notch, and Ms. Bondy will help us continue that tradition.”
Renae Alston
Renae Alston assumed the duties of Warren County Department of Social Services director on a permanent basis after serving as interim director since July of this year.
The appointment of the DSS director is made by the Warren County Department of Social Services Board, but, as specified in the North Carolina General Statutes, the board of county commissioners must approve the salary. The Warren County Board of Commissioners set Alston’s annual salary at $75,000.
Alston, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University, has built a long career with the Warren County Department of Social Services. She has served in a number of capacities over her 28 years with the county.
Between July 2014 and her appointment as interim director, Alston was the social work supervisor for Adult Services. The unit is responsible for providing oversight for in-home aide services, monitoring of adult daycare homes, Adult Protective Services and adult daycare care management, among others.
From 2003 until July 2014, Alston served as an adult home specialist. From 1994-2003, she served in capacities that included transportation, Crisis Social Worker I and Enhanced Care Social Worker II.
Jones praised her dedication to the county.
“During this time where we are seeing more frequent turnover in staff, it is great to see that we have a long-term Warren County employee that is committed to serving the county and using her leadership skills to help the agency continue to provide great services to our residents in need of assistance and protection, usually during vulnerable or challenging times,” he said.
Warren County Board Department of Social Services Board Chairperson Robin Williams said that Alston brings to the director’s position many years of experience with Warren County DSS which have enabled her to learn the needs of the community and its residents, and build strong relationships with her co-workers.
“The board is delighted with the appointment of Ms. Alston,” Williams said. “It is a delight to have someone who is invested in the county. It is home for her. We look forward to growing together for the betterment of our community.”
