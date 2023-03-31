Tilda Hendricks, licensed independent sales agents with Hendricks Insurance Agency Inc. in Warrenton, at right, is recognized with a GRIT award for showing grit and determination while selling Blue Cross NC Medicare. The award recognizes agents who put forth the extra effort helping clients make their Medicare decisions.
Most Popular
Articles
- WARR plans 10th Annual Community Celebration & Food Truck Rodeo
- School board approves layout scenario for further study
- Produce market reflects ‘legacy of family and food’
- Area residents work to strengthen Hollister Community Center
- WCS students explore creativity through arts education
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- Gamma Chi initiates Meet a Member
- Donald Ray Perry, Jr.
- Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.