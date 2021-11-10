An election protest has been filed questioning whether Norlina Town Commissioner Claude O’Hagan, who was re-elected in last week’s Municipal Election, still resides within the Norlina town limits.
O’Hagan served on the Norlina Town Board from 2015-17 and was elected to his current term in 2019. He was among five candidates who filed for the five seats on the Norlina Town Board for last week’s Municipal Election.
When contacted by the newspaper Tuesday morning, he said that the phone call was the first time he had heard about the protest and declined to comment further before learning more about it.
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval told the newspaper that the type of protest or challenge that can be filed depends on when it is filed. She noted that a candidate challenge, which can address the same concerns as an election protest, must be made within a certain time after the candidate filing period concludes. In the case of the Nov. 2 Municipal Election, the filing period ended in July.
Formyduval noted that after an election, a challenge must be made in the form of an election protest.
The Warren County Board of Elections will meet to hear the election protest at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. Access the meeting via Zoom with meeting ID 860 1474 6123 and passcode 885410.
Formyduval said that the protest only impacts whether O’Hagan will serve another term on the Norlina Town Board. All other elections results, including those related to other candidates for Norlina town commissioner, would be made official during the election canvass on Tuesday, she indicated.
Votes for candidates for the Norlina Town Board were as follows: Tyrone Simes Sr., 156; Charles Smiley, 152; Dennis Carrington and Claude O’Hagan, 96 each; Shavon Marie Russell Jones, 59; write-in Denny Burrows 89; write-in Roger Jackson, nine; and other write-in candidates, nine. Write-in candidates must receive at least five votes in order to recorded by name.
