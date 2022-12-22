On Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 253 members of The Lake Gaston Ladies Club joined together in the sanctuary of Pleasant Hill Christian Church for a program of Christmas carols, “Christmas Around the World,” performed by the LGLC Gastonettes, directed by Janice Thompson. In addition, the handbell ringers performed three carols: “ O Tannenbaum,” “Still, Still, Still” and “On This Day, Earth Shall Ring.”
Following the music program, the ladies held their regular monthly luncheon meeting at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va. The tables were decorated for the holidays with live evergreens and vibrant Christmas colors, and many of the ladies were dressed in red and green. The Hostess Team served homemade goodies for morning refreshments.
President Susan Zimmerman welcomed new members and guests. Vonnie Rasnick led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America. “ Valerie Ruch, vice president, announced new grandmothers, special anniversaries, December birthdays and more.
The ladies recognized one of the members, Charlotte Sugg, for her 90th birthday, along with guest Phyllis Beyer, who was celebrating her 96th birthday. The birthday surprise gift for December was won by Kathy DeWitt.
Retired Nurse Georgia Holder offered tips for staying safe during the holidays—from treatment of burns and falls to scam awareness. She recommended that those who may get new computers be proactive in completely cleaning the hard drive to safeguard information or donating the computer to the Lake Gaston Computer Club, who will wipe the hard drive.
Kathy Batchelor shared a special Christmas devotion, and lunch was catered by The Kitchen Table, Gasburg. Activity group coordinators shared some of their upcoming 2023 plans, and Claudia Slaydon spoke to the group about the need for volunteers to assist at John 3:16. The meeting ended with a Chinese auction, a raffle of two books donated by local author Susan Schild and three poinsettias donated by Wildwood Nursery. Lori Dobson won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle.
The January LGLC meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Family Life Center, Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Gasburg. Peter Holloway of Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will be the guest speaker, and a humorous skit will be performed by several of the LGLC members.
The LGLC currently has 486 members for the 2022-23 year. The purpose of the organization is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, to share mutual interests, and to participate in a variety of activities by LGLC activity groups.
Women who live lakefront or in a lakefront community can be a part of this group of ladies. Membership information is available from Debbie Gravanda, membership chair, at debbie@gravanda.com.
