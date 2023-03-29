Warren County elementary, middle and high school students showcased their talents in a range of the artistic disciplines during All County Arts Night at Warren County High School on Friday.
The event allowed the community to celebrate the creativity of local young people during Youth Art Month, which is observed each year in March. It also allowed those attending to take a glimpse into what students are exploring in their arts classes as they express their creativity.
Over the course of the year, the Warren County Schools arts program, headed by Arts Coordinator Dr. Rue S. Lee-Holmes, has partnered with resources such as the North Carolina Symphony, Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, Warren County Arts Council and Warren County Memorial Library to provide opportunities for students to experience the arts in settings outside the classroom. These have included everything from a presentation by North Carolina Symphony bass trombonist Matthew Neff in August to Lakeland productions.
For Lee-Holmes, the arts have been an important part of life since childhood. As a child, she took dance. Then she began taking piano lessons. Lee-Holmes continued piano lessons through high school and college. She also took some dance classes in college.
In sixth grade, Lee-Holmes joined her school’s band, where she played percussion. She later taught herself to play several instruments in her high school band. Her band participation has also included the Raleigh Concert Band and the concert band at the University of Mount Olive, where she serves as an adjunct instructor.
Lee-Holmes holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education from Meredith College, Master of Music in music education from East Carolina University and doctorate in music education from UNC-Greensboro. She also completed study to become a board certified music therapist while at East Carolina.
Before coming to Warren County, Lee-Holmes worked with the school system in Sampson County, where she was a middle school general music teacher for many years and became part-time arts coordinator.
Her work as arts coordinator with Warren County Schools includes a range of responsibilities. Lee-Holmes works with visual arts, music and theatre arts teachers to ensure that they are following the North Carolina Standard Course of Study for their discipline, visits classrooms and co-teaches if necessary. She has also worked with students by teaching music appreciation and by helping to teacher in the chorus classroom.
“Whenever teachers need me, I will go and help,” Lee-Holmes said.
She will be working with all teachers to initiate arts integration strategies, meaning that art concepts can be used in other studies. Integration strategies also include ways arts teachers can utilize non-art concepts in their classrooms, Lee-Holmes said.
Together, arts education, integration and exposure make up the state’s Comprehensive Arts Education Framework.
On Friday, the community had the opportunity to discover the importance of arts in education during the All County Arts Night. Lee-Holmes expressed appreciation to Warren County Schools’ arts teachers for everything they did to make the event possible and for their ongoing work with students. They include: Diane Colin, Vaughan Elementary School music teacher; Marsha Evans, Northside Elementary School music facilitator; Cherita Smith, Warren County Middle School chorus and band director; Nichole Gibbs, WCMS theatre arts teacher; Jayson Pender, Warren County High School band director; Lamont Dozier, former WCMS visual arts teacher; Meghin Fuller, Northside visual arts teacher; Sheila Robertson, Mariam Boyd Elementary School visual arts teacher; and Valeria Rodriguez, WCHS art appreciation teacher.
The Warren County High School media center was filled with works of arts in various media that were created by students in the elementary, middle and high schools grades.
Down the hall, those attending could experience a “wax museum” featuring theatre students who portrayed literary characters. Each student posed in character until a participant pressed that button that would make him or her “come to life.” The student then gave a brief description about his or her character before returning to the in-character pose.
Families and other community members packed the theatre for a presentation about the school system’s arts program and performances that including an all county chorus, all county band and play written and directed by Warren County Middle School student, Thalia Little.
Friday’s event also gave students the opportunity to discuss their artwork with the community, introduce student performances and describe the process of learning their songs, the play or other artistic content. Lee-Holmes described the All County Arts Night as a combination of a performance and information.
“An informance is when you combine performance with informing the audience about how you get to the final product,” she said.
For Lee-Holmes and the Warren County Schools arts program, the All County Arts Night allowed the community to see how the arts inspire young lives.
“It shows the community that the arts are important in schools,” Lee-Holmes said. “We want to grow the arts in schools.”
