The Warren County Health Department is partnering with United Solid Rock Faith Ministries to host a community vaccination clinic and food box distribution on Tuesday, July 13, at 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the church, 1020 US Hwy. 158 business west, Norlina.
To make an appointment, call the health department at 252-257-1185, United Solid Rock Faith Ministries at 252-432-2648, or register online at signupgenius.com go/10C0F4DAEA82FABFCCF8-united. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone age 18 or older who gets vaccinated at this event will automatically be entered in the state drawing for the chance to win $1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.