Pastor Susie S. Davis and Mounted Eagle’s Ministries International invite the public to Summer Fest on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Parks and Recreation Complex, 840 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
Event organizers are seeking vendors for the upcoming event. The fee is $50. Interested vendors are asked to call 252-352-3649 or email MountedEaglesMin2014@gmail.com. The cut-off date is Aug. 13.
In addition to fellowship and vendors, Summer Fest will also feature a range of foods with a menu of smoked wings, smoked chicken thighs, pulled pork BBQ, mac & cheese, greens, coleslaw, lemon cake, banana pudding, red velvet cake, soda and water. Plates with one meat two sides, dessert and drink will be available for $15. The cost for two meats will be an additional $3.
To pre-order, contact Joanna Nelson at 252-352-3649.
