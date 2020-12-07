A drive-through COVID-19 testing event will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
The event is sponsored by the health department, H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, the N.C. Central University Advanced Center for COVID-Related Disparities, Cooks Chapel Baptist Church and Snow Hill Baptist Church.
No appointment is necessary. Bring an ID and insurance card if you have one. There are no co-pays or out of pocket costs.
for more information, call 252-517-9090 or 252-257-1185.
