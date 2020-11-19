The driver of a FedEx truck faces seatbelt and speeding charges after the vehicle ran off Warren Plains Road and struck a utility pole on Nov. 11.
According to a report from the N.C. Highway Patrol, Robert Lee Snow III of Macon was traveling south on Warren Plains Road when the vehicle ran off the road in rainy conditions, striking and breaking a utility pole before coming to rest in a ditch.
Snow was not transported to a hospital. According to the report, he was charged with exceeding safe speed and failure to wear a seatbelt.
The FedEx truck, owned by STI Performance, Inc. of Magnolia, Texas, sustained $20,000 in damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.